Former Ministry of Transport permanent secretary Misheck Lungu when he apeared before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) at parliament building on November 15, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Transport and Communications permanent secretary Misheck Lungu says government spent nothing on Zambia Airways during the time he was handling the project. In an interview, Lungu said Zambia Airways was owned by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and if they spent money, he was not aware. “From the time that I handled the issue of Zambian Airways, there was no exchange of money. There was just a shareholding ownership agreement between IDC and Ethiopian Airlines. During my time in office, when I was handling Zambian Airways, Zambian government spent...