MINISTER of Health Dr Jonas Chanda says the expiry of drugs in storage is unacceptable because the government spends a lot of money on them. He questioned how large quantities of drugs were expiring at the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supply Agency (formerly Medical Stores Limited) when health facilities were experiencing drug shortages. “This is wastage to the country because the country spends a lot of money buying drugs that will never be used in the facilities. They expire then we start now throwing them away when we have spent...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.