Zambia confirms 2 COVID-19 cases

HEALTH Minister Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19.
At the press briefing today, Dr Chilufya said a Zambian couple that had gone to France on holiday with their two children tested positive for the virus and have since been quarantined.
Dr Chitalu said the husband was the only one who was showing symptoms while his wife was asymptotic.
Meanwhile, their children tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
More details later.
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
Why are they letting in people from high risk countries?
What about the people that have come in contact with the couple any measures to be take as soon as possible would be a great move to prevent the spread.
Are they Zambian? Or just French pipo leaving in zambia