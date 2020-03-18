Zambia confirms 2 COVID-19 cases

HEALTH Minister Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19.

At the press briefing today, Dr Chilufya said a Zambian couple that had gone to France on holiday with their two children tested positive for the virus and have since been quarantined.

Dr Chitalu said the husband was the only one who was showing symptoms while his wife was asymptotic.

Meanwhile, their children tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

More details later.