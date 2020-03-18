Home / Breaking News / Zambia confirms 2 COVID-19 cases

Zambia confirms 2 COVID-19 cases

By on 18 Mar 2020

HEALTH Minister Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19.

At the press briefing today, Dr Chilufya said a Zambian couple that had gone to France on holiday with their two children tested positive for the virus and have since been quarantined.

Dr Chitalu said the husband was the only one who was showing symptoms while his wife was asymptotic.

Meanwhile, their children tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

More details later.




Ulande Nkomesha

About Ulande Nkomesha

Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.

Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news

3
Anonymous
Anonymous

Why are they letting in people from high risk countries?

1 hour ago
Anonymous
Anonymous

What about the people that have come in contact with the couple any measures to be take as soon as possible would be a great move to prevent the spread.

1 hour ago
Anonymous
Anonymous

Are they Zambian? Or just French pipo leaving in zambia

44 minutes ago

