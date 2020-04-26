Home / Breaking News / Zambia records 4 new COVID-19 cases

Zambia records 4 new COVID-19 cases

By on 26 Apr 2020

HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has recorded four new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 88.

At his daily briefing today, Dr Chilufya said one is from Ndola while three are from Lusaka.

He said the four were out of 378 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

