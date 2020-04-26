Zambia records 4 new COVID-19 cases

Menu
Zambia records 4 new COVID-19 casesBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 26 Apr 2020
HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has recorded four new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 88.
At his daily briefing today, Dr Chilufya said one is from Ndola while three are from Lusaka.
He said the four were out of 378 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
Full story later.
-
wpDiscuz
