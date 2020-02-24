IMF won’t bailout Zambia – Hamududu

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
IMF won’t bailout Zambia – HamududuBy Ulande Nkomesha on 24 Feb 2020
ZAMBIA’s huge indebtedness and failure to attain debt sustainability to attract an IMF programme means that the country must solve the economic crisis without external assistance, says Party of National Unity (PNU) leader Highvie Hamududu.
Commenting on Bank of Zambia’s (BoZ) governor Dr Denny Kalyalya’s observation that Zambia remained a long way from attaining debt sustainability due to the huge level of indebtedness, Hamududu said that there was no chance the country would ever clinch a much-needed International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package as Zambia’s debt remained unsustainable.
He observed that Zambia’s failure to adopt an IMF-backed programme, which was expected to be around US $1.3 billion for balance of payments support, was also down to government’s failure to improve its fiscal position.
“The IMF will not come! IMF coming is dependent on satisfactory domestic reforms. So, the recovery of the economy can only be underpinned, firstly, by domestic structural reforms. What the Bank of Zambia is saying is that the solution lies in the fiscal policy; it lies with those who manage the fiscal policy at the Ministry of Finance; they must put in place measures that will bring about reforms, domestically. IMF is not coming and it will only come if number one: we improve the fiscal discipline in government; we reduce the leakages in government; we have an efficient civil service. Number two: we must put in place satisfactory reforms that are envisaged to produce results. So, IMF comes to ride on that. IMF will only come when our policies are viable,” Hamududu said in an interview.
“IMF is a financial institution just like the World Bank; can a bank give you a loan if your proposal is not viable? The current economic recovery programme is not viable, it needs up-scaling. IMF cannot come and ride on something they know won’t work. So, we have more work to do domestically here. Government should go back to the drawing board, re-craft the economic recovery programme, it is not working! That is why the exchange rate is worsening; that is why the inflation rate is going up; all the fundamentals are showing that there is something that we are not doing right. The IMF is looking for a total package of economic reforms, holistic reforms. If that is done in 12 months, IMF can sit on the table.”
Hamududu observed that the current tension engulfing the country was driven by a poor-performing economy.
“The tension that is in the country is driven by a bad economy; it is becoming fertile for the manner of agitation and all manner of schemes. So, just basically the common denominator in any country is the economy; our people’s concern is the economy; if the economy becomes bad, you know you see all these problems shooting up because of the bad economy. The Bank of Zambia has done well; they have a role to play to tone down some of the monetary instances; but you see, they have a limit. If the real economy is not growing, there must be growth in the real economy and that should happen with those who implement the fiscal policy, which itself can create stimulation of the economy because the economy is not being stimulated,” Hamududu observed.
He advised government not to focus exclusively on winning the next election, but implement urgent economic reforms.
“Elections do not stop an economy from reforms; economic reforms must not recognize elections. Economic trajectory must not be tied to an election that is why we are not growing in Africa when we are looking at an election, then everyone is just thinking of five years then we will never have long-term planning. The government must plan and put elections aside and do the right things; even elections will come right for you. An economy must begin to recover then elections will become easy for government. If we are going to do the wrong things thinking that you are pleasing people, it will not work. We need a better economy from everybody; it does not matter who makes the economy better,” Hamududu said.
And he cautioned that dependence on austerity measures alone to fix the economy was not a solution.
“Austerity measures are good, but if austerity measures are the only measures then, (they will) backfire! Austerity measures simply means that government stops spending; look, if, for example, government bans workshops and you have a weak private sector, it means that there will be no workshops in lodges, then the lodge owner will be crippled up and will close down. The austerity measures, alone, they become counter-productive to the economy. Austerity measures only work if they are put together with other measures that promote growth,” said Hamududu.
Zambia’s external debt leaped to US $11.20 billion as at December 31, 2019, for the first time in the country’s history, mainly on account of new disbursements on existing loans, mostly earmarked for infrastructure development.
On the other hand, the country’s fiscal position at 8.2 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is worse than the government’s targeted 6.5 per cent.
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- IMF won’t bailout Zambia – Hamududu - 24 Feb 2020
- HRC condemns mob justice - 21 Feb 2020
- Disruption of LAZ’s Bill 10 forum is another form of closing civic space – Phiri - 20 Feb 2020
- 3% 2020 growth rate will not impact economy – Kanyama - 19 Feb 2020
- Bill 10 a product of PF – Mwiimbu - 19 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- Please China, spare us from Coronavirus (7,781 views)
- PF official gets terrorism charges over gassing (7,722 views)
- Those lying about knowing gassing masterminds will be charged for causing alarm, warns IG (6,932 views)
- An opposition party is causing confusion in the country - Kampyongo (3,843 views)
- Where is the father while the mother weeps “amwa peeling?” (3,106 views)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «February 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- We hope ACC has done its homework on Chilufya – TIZ
- IMF won’t bailout Zambia – Hamududu
- Govt still owes agro dealers K781m, Katambo tells Parley
- Close schools if govt can’t guarantee children’s safety, insists NAQEZ
- Opposition using people to bring confusion – Kampyongo
- Lusambo’s $100,000 loan offer to Kabushi teachers an insult, says UPND aspirant
- I love dealing with animals because they don’t talk – Luo
- Lungu ill advised, no wonder Kingsland injunction has embarrassed him – Harrington
- CTPD calls for practical measures for economic recovery
- An opposition party is causing confusion in the country – Kampyongo
- Stop social media abuse – Kafwaya
- Disband Religion Ministry, Sumaili’s actions border on lawlessness
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article