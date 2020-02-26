Airtel, Natsave partner to launch eWallet service

- Local
Airtel, Natsave partner to launch eWallet serviceBy Stuart Lisulo on 26 Feb 2020
NATSAVE Bank has partnered with Airtel Mobile Commerce Zambia Limited to launch its Wallet-to-Bank and Bank-to-Wallet services, which allows customers of both institutions to instantly send money directly from either account to the other and vice-versa.
In a statement availed by Airtel’s head of corporate communications Yuyo Nachali-Kambikambi, Monday, Airtel announced its partnership with Natsave aimed at providing quality financing that was both accessible and affordable to low-income and other vulnerable households through an innovative cell phone banking platform.
Commenting on the deal, Airtel Money director James Chona said the partnership with Natsave would boost access to financial services by absorbing groups that were traditionally excluded from the formal financial sector.
He observed that financial inclusion was a multidimensional model, which encompassed all initiatives, including the use and access of Mobile Money services.
“We are excited about another strategic partnership that we have just launched with Natsave Bank. We have always said business is easier when the corporate world creates synergies to make the life of a customer better. And today, we see once again the integration of technology interlinking with the financial sector to bring to not only bridge the digital divide, but bring to customers digital financial services,” Chona said in the statement.
And Natsave head – retail banking Mebelo Mebelo said the new strategic partnership was another positive step taken in the mission to provide innovative, convenient and affordable financially-inclusive services to its depositors.
“As Natsave, we have been looking for ways to empower our customers and we believe the Airtel/Natsave Bank-to-Wallet and Wallet-to-Bank facility will enhance the reach and delivery of financial services to customers, who are the most important asset in our equation. This will also allow customers on Airtel and Natsave to access funds and transact with convenience,” said Mebelo.
About Stuart Lisulo
Stuart Lisulo is an experienced journalist with a focus on business news.
Email: stuart [at] diggers [dot] news
