Kwacha on a race to 18

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Kwacha on a race to 18By Natasha Sakala on 24 Mar 2020
THE kwacha has continued to lose ground against major convertibles on the foreign exchange market, trading at a low of between K17.30 and K17.64 for buying and selling respectively on interbank by midday yesterday.
This was quick loss after opening at between K17.00 and K17.34 per dollar for buying and selling respectively.
This further depreciation comes on the backdrop of thinning dollar supply, as the local currency lost around 7.18 per cent in last week’s trading to close at a historical K17.17 per dollar, with FNB Zambia branding it the toughest trading week for the local unit.
“Last week was one of the toughest weeks for the local unit, which shaved off circa 7.18% to close the week at a historical high of 17.17. Much of the loss in value can be attributed to the economic impact of the coronavirus. The virus has continued to cause a risk-off environment as most investors start to pull out of emerging market economies and move into the much more secure safe-haven assets (gold and the US dollar). Adverse sentiments have equally put the local unit under pressure. Eurobonds have not been spared as yields soar to record levels – the yields on the 2022 for example are now trading at 51%/45%,” FNB Zambia stated in its daily market update, Monday.
It has expressed doubt that the local currency will get some relief in this week’s trading.
“With markets sharply lower, we hardly expect any reprieve on the currency this week. The rand opens the week much lower at 17.70. If corporate flows offer support, we could see the currency stem the easing. We could see trades above 17.50,” FNB stated.
On the bond market, Friday’s bond auction saw poor subscribed with K369m allocated out of the K1,100bn on offer on the back of tight liquidity conditions.
“Yields on the 2 and 7-year tenors remained unchanged while the 15 year edged higher by 100bps. Risk appetite was skewed towards the shorter dated paper with 98% of the proceeds at 2 the year point,” stated FNB Zambia.
About Natasha Sakala
Natasha Sakala draws inspiration from people who stand up for what is right. She is very versatile and likes to bring out issues as they are.
Email: natasha [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Former community development PS testifies against Kabanshi in SCT matter - 24 Mar 2020
- Kwacha on a race to 18 - 24 Mar 2020
- Govt still collecting Drought Insurance data for farmers who should benefit – Katambo - 23 Mar 2020
- Widow narrates how husband forged G12 certificate, passport for her - 23 Mar 2020
- Court hands suspended sentence on Lusaka rioter, juveniles sent for counselling - 23 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Zambia confirms third coronavirus case (13,118 views)
- Lungu can’t address Zambians on Coronavirus, he's only interested in elections – Kalaba (6,193 views)
- Alleging corruption against a judge without going through normal channels is wrong - LAZ (5,090 views)
- I'm quiet on Chishala because forcing an MP to vote otherwise on a Bill is an offence - Kambwili (4,162 views)
- Ba Lungu, landeni na bantu twapapata (3,144 views)
- Tokyo 2020: Olympic Games postponed because of coronavirus
- Sangwa’s court barring designed to stifle criticism against Judiciary – Amnesty Intl
- Sangwa’s ban invalid, it wasn’t sanctioned by any court – Ndulo
- Former community development PS testifies against Kabanshi in SCT matter
- Mr President, come out of your comfort zone and address Zambians – Kambwili
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Tokyo 2020: Olympic Games postponed because of coronavirus
- Sangwa’s court barring designed to stifle criticism against Judiciary – Amnesty Intl
- Sangwa’s ban invalid, it wasn’t sanctioned by any court – Ndulo
- Former community development PS testifies against Kabanshi in SCT matter
- Mr President, come out of your comfort zone and address Zambians – Kambwili
- Court reserves ruling on gassers’ bail application
- Zambia needs total lockdown to halt COVID-19 spread – HH
- Kwacha on a race to 18
- 2021 ballot papers printing deal yet to be concluded, says ECZ
- Chitambo MP called Lungu chik**a, says Kaizer as he denies beating allegation
- Zesco bill not proof of property ownership, witness tells court in Chimese’s abuse case
- PF Lusaka youth chair denies assault charges
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article