Govt disburses K5.6bn in March for debt servicing, projects

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Govt disburses K5.6bn in March for debt servicing, projectsBy Natasha Sakala on 6 Apr 2020
The Ministry of Finance has announced that it released total of K5.64 billion in March 2020, with K1.07 billion going towards domestic and external debt servicing.
And the ministry further announced that K104.7 million was also released in the same month for the purchase of drugs in Public Health Institutions and the fight against the COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba says measures have been put in place to enhance surveillance and evaluation of economic fundamentals aimed at assessing the impact of the COVID-19 on the domestic economy.
In a statement, ministry spokesperson Chileshe Kandeta stated that the amount released for debt servicing is in line with the government’s fiscal sustainability and debt reduction implementation strategy.
“In March 2020, the National Treasury released a sum of K5.64 billion to finance various developmental and public service delivery programmes. Of this amount, K1.07 billion went towards both domestic and external debt service, K2.2 billion was allocated to the public service wage bill, K1.1 billion was released for transfers, subsidies and social benefits, K819.2 million on financing various government projects, programmes and general operations, and K437.6 million went to developmental programmes such as roads, rural electrification among others. The K1.07 billion released for both domestic and external debt service is in line with the government’s fiscal sustainability and debt reduction implementation strategy,” Kandeta stated.
“Consistent with our fiscal consolidation initiative restated by the Minister of Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu during the economic briefing to the nation delivered on Friday 27 March 2020, the Treasury released K500 million towards dismantling outstanding pension dues. Further, Ministries, Provinces and Other Public Service Controlling Agencies received K89 million for liquidation of outstanding liabilities related to consumption of goods and services.
He further outlined how the money was disbursed for various projects.
“Under general operations, the Treasury released K819.1 million, notable among which were the following expenditure areas: K104.7 million for purchase of drugs in Public Health Institutions and the fight against the Covid -19; K71.1 million for general operations of Ministries, Provinces and Other Public Service Controlling Agencies; K33.1 million for the Judiciary and the Ministry of Justice; K21.4 million for the Zambia Statistical Agency for 2020 Census preparatory programmes under the Ministry of National Development Planning; K19.6 million given to the Ministry of Higher Education for the skills development fund; and, K5 million given to the Examinations Council of Zambia for the administration of examinations programme,” Kandeta stated.
“The Treasury further released K609 million towards transfers (K549.4m) and subsidies (K59.6m). Of this amount, K146.3 million went towards support for operations of Grant Aided Institutions. Some of the recipients, among others, were: Financial Intelligence Centre, K2.2 million; National Assembly (Constituency Offices), K5.5 million; Chiefs affairs, K5.2 million; Zambia Law Development Commission, K2.3 million; Zambia Public Procurement Authority, K3.6 million; Zambia Revenue Authority, K129.6 million; Local Government Equalisation Fund (LGEF), K98.9 million; and, Operations of Public Universities, K79.1 million. During the month under review, the National Treasury also released K437.6million for capital development programmes. Notable among the recipient programmes are the following: Road infrastructure, K407.6 million; Electricity infrastructure development in rural areas through the Rural Electrification Programme (REA), K22.5 million; and, Ministry of General Education infrastructure projects, K5 million.”
He added that in the agriculture sector, the Government released K59.6 million, of which the Food Reserve Agency received K28 million for grain purchases under the Strategic Food Reserve Programme, K21.6 million went towards the 2019/2020 Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) while the Food Security Pack Programme received K10 million.
Kandeta further stated that Cooperating Partners released K193.3 million for donor supported programmes under various ministries, provinces and other Public Service Controlling Agencies while Non-tax revenue collection agencies received K43.6 million under the Appropriation-In-Aid (AIA) mechanism, bringing the first quarter support to the initiative to K144.4 million.
Appropriation-In-Aid is an initiative devised by the Ministry of Finance for non-tax revenue collecting agencies to retain a part of the funds raised through fines, fees and levies, among others.
He also stated that the ministry disbursed another K51.8 million to support scaling up of hospital operations countrywide.
“In the month under review, a sum of K104.7 million was also released for the purchase of drugs in Public Health Institutions and the fight against the Covid – 19. To support scaling up of hospital operations countrywide, a total of K51.8 million was released in the month under review,” stated Kandeta.
Meanwhile, Yamba, in his weekly consultative meetings with players in the economy, requested for optimal utilisation of work tools that the information and communication technology industry offers to ensure sustained productivity and the prudent utilisation of time at work.
“In this regard, the Ministry of Finance confirms that measures have been instituted to enhance surveillance and evaluation of economic fundamentals aimed at assessing the impact of unfolding events in the international economy due to Covid-19 on the domestic economy,” read the statement.
About Natasha Sakala
Natasha Sakala draws inspiration from people who stand up for what is right. She is very versatile and likes to bring out issues as they are.
Email: natasha [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Hong Kong Bar Association urge Zambia’s judiciary to seriously reconsider Sangwa’s suspension - 6 Apr 2020
- Samfya Beach project to continue despite the floods, says Council - 6 Apr 2020
- BoZ warns of record economic, public health shocks from COVID-19 outbreak - 6 Apr 2020
- Govt disburses K5.6bn in March for debt servicing, projects - 6 Apr 2020
- Kampyongo, Ng’andu released from quarantine after testing negative to COVID-19 – Chilufya - 4 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- COVID-19 is airborne? Why is Ministry of Health misleading us? (15,145 views)
- Govt declares UNZA new residence a quarantine facility (4,420 views)
- Govt will start distributing free masks - Chilufya (4,240 views)
- Is Kampyongo suggesting that slim people, like his appointing authority are HIV suspects? (2,383 views)
- Kampyongo, Ng'andu released from quarantine after testing negative to COVID-19 - Chilufya (1,953 view)
- It’s inhuman for Chanda to undermine HH’s donation of soap, sanitisers – UPND
- FRA must offer good crop prices in 2020 season, urge Sinda farmers
- Corporal punishment is illegal, it’s assault – Mwenye
- Hong Kong Bar Association urge Zambia’s judiciary to seriously reconsider Sangwa’s suspension
- Lockdown, but don’t quarantine trade, Mutati tells SADC, COMESA
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- It’s inhuman for Chanda to undermine HH’s donation of soap, sanitisers – UPND
- FRA must offer good crop prices in 2020 season, urge Sinda farmers
- Corporal punishment is illegal, it’s assault – Mwenye
- Hong Kong Bar Association urge Zambia’s judiciary to seriously reconsider Sangwa’s suspension
- Lockdown, but don’t quarantine trade, Mutati tells SADC, COMESA
- Samfya Beach project to continue despite the floods, says Council
- Ex court official gets 7 years for obtaining money by false pretences
- Panic buying causing artificial food shortages, laments Mwakalombe
- Free-falling kwacha suffocating businesses – Muhanya Solar
- Is Kampyongo suggesting that slim people, like his appointing authority are HIV suspects?
- Topstar wants to help PF’s continued stay in power, insists Kalaba
- BoZ warns of record economic, public health shocks from COVID-19 outbreak
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article