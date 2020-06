Business Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng'andu taking notes at the 2nd high level policy dialogue between the Zambian government and cooperating partners held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on November 20, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FINANCE Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu has written to the Paris Club requesting for payment suspension on Zambia’s principal and interest payments to all its official creditors from May 1 to end-December, 2020. And the World Bank says it will only extend budget support to Zambia once the country gets on a programme path with the...