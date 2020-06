Business Copperbelt Energy Corporation

MINEWORKERS Union of Zambia, Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc (MUZ CEC) branch, says the declaration of CEC’s assets as common carriers arising from Statutory Instrument No. 57 of 2020 will result in a loss of 400 jobs. In a statement, Union branch chairperson Gift Mwila stated that 400 employees faced potential job losses that might arise...