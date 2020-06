MINING companies’ revenues in Zambia have drastically fallen by around 30 per cent over the three-month period, February-April 2020, mainly triggered by the deep impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on slashing copper earnings. According to Zambia Chamber of Mines data, the COVID-19 virus has cut Zambian mining companies’ copper sales as a result of...



