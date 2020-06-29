Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Parastatal bodies at Parliament on March 27, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SECRETARY to the Treasury Fredson Yamba has announced that K5.2 billion of the K8 billion COVID Bond has so far been issued through the Bank of Zambia. And Yamba has disclosed that the Ministry of Finance has released K30 million to clear arrears for ex-employees of TAZARA, ZAMTEL and former Railway Systems of Zambia. In a statement, Sunday, Yamba stated that some of the funds to be raised from the COVID-19 bond would be used to pay off the retirees and those on the separatees payroll who had been waiting...