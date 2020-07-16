THE Business Survey Report on the impact of COVID-19 on Zambian enterprises has revealed that 38 per cent of businesses in the country had their revenues reduce by 50 per cent due to the pandemic, with four per cent having to completely shut down. The Survey, which was unveiled by the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), revealed detailed the effect of COVID-19 on Zambian businesses. “Most businesses lost a significant percentage of revenues; 38 per cent more than 50 per...



