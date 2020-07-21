Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc (CEC) has recorded a COVID-19 case at its Head Office in Kitwe.

According to a statement issued by CEC senior manager corporate communications Chama Nsabika, there were also two confirmed cases at Power Dynamos Football Club, which is sponsored by CEC.

“Consequently, the majority of staff will immediately revert to working remotely for an initial period of 14 days. Only the necessary staff as demanded by the need to maintain undisrupted service provision to our customers will be maintained at our operations head office and in other work stations. The Company has notified the relevant health authorities with whom it is collaborating to observe further recommended guidelines including fumigation of offices and all work areas,” stated Nsabika.

“The Company will continue to enforce the observance of the highest degree of preventive measures among its staff, individually and collectively, as it has done since the beginning of the pandemic and is looking into other measures to enhance the safety of its staff,

family members and all stakeholders. CEC assures its customers of continued seamless service delivery at all times and will, to the furthest extent, rely on our existing high-end digital platforms for communication and provision of the same level of quality and reliable service that our customers are accustomed to. We encourage our stakeholders and the public to make full use of the variety of digital communication channels utilised by the Company to stay abreast.”