ZAMTEL incurred losses of over K4 billion during the financial year ending December 31, 2018, due to excessively high distribution and administration costs compared to low revenues generated during the same period, says the latest Auditor General’s Report. According to the Auditor General’s Report on the Accounts of Parastatal Bodies and other statutory institutions for the financial year ended December 31, 2018, the struggling telecommunications company’s accumulated losses were worsening year-on-year from over K2.5 billion in 2015 up to K4 billion in 2018. The Report equally disclosed that Zamtel’s failure...



