Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Parastatal bodies at Parliament on March 27, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE government last month spend K3.2 billion on dismantling domestic and external debt arrears, says Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba. And the Treasury released K11.17 billion during the month under review to finance developmental programmes and public service delivery. Meanwhile, K900 million has been spent on helping the National Savings and Credit Bank (NATSAVE) meet its minimum capital requirement set by the Bank of Zambia for it to access the K10 billion Central Bank’s Medium Term Refinancing Facility (MTRF). In a statement issued by Ministry of Finance spokesperson Chileshe...