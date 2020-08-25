Chibamba Kanyama from institute of directors speaks during Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) 2rd annual anti-money laundering conference at Sandy's creation lodge along Kafue road in Lusaka on December 14, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT still needs to implement strong fiscal policy where the budget deficit and high levels of inflation are kept under control if the Bank of Zambia’s (BoZ) relaxed monetary policy is to have any meaningful impact, says economist Chibamba Kanyama. And Kanyama says interest rates on loan facilities should not be expected to significantly decline despite the slashed benchmark policy rate of eight per cent due to the elevated risk levels associated with COVID-19. But Kanyama has hailed the now former BoZ governor Dr Denny Kalyalya for being courageous and...