COPPERBELT Energy Corporation Plc (CEC) has posted losses of nearly US $32.5 million in its half-year period ending June 30, 2020, mainly triggered by Konkola Copper Mines’ failure to settle its outstanding debt owed to the former. According to its unaudited financial results for the period ending June 30, CEC announced that it incurred losses of nearly $32.5 million for the period under review compared to earning a profit of $7.8 million for the corresponding period last year, mainly induced by KCM’s inability to settle its electricity bills amounting to...



