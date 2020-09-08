THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has so far disbursed nearly K1.75 billion out of the K10 billion Medium-Term Refinancing Facility, with Atlas Mara Bank receiving the highest amount of any financial institution of K533 million. In a status update on the K10 billion Refinancing Facility as at September 4, 2020, BoZ revealed that around K1.75 billion had so far been disbursed to businesses through their respective Financial Service Providers (FSPs), representing 17 per cent of the total available funds from the Facility. This is up from K1.1 billion that had...



