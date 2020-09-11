BONANZA Resort general manager Adrian Penny says the resort is targeting to raise standards in Zambia’s tourism and hospitality industry by offering world-class facilities, which will reposition the country to being the preferred international destination in the region.

Speaking during a media tour of the facility in Lusaka, Thursday, Penny said the resort was targeting to be a key player in the hospitality and events industry by offering the highest standards, which would reposition Zambia as a preferred international destination in the tourism and hospitality sector.

“Our market focus is to grow domestic travel and we have the ambition to be a key player in the hospitality and events industry by offering the highest standards in Zambia. Our proximity to the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport is ideal for international conventions, meetings and events, which will put Zambia on the road map to host international events, enabling Zambia to compete in the African market as the preferred venue to host big events,” Penny told journalists during the tour.

He added that the US $30 million investment had employed 300 locals in the hotel development phase and that 150 will be employed on a permanent basis upon its imminent grand opening next month.

“At Bonanza Resort, we aim to continue playing a pivotal role in the local community through our corporate social responsibility programmes we will be undertaking. We have so far provided work for over 300 locals in the hotel development phase. Once open, we will employ 150 permanent staff, and have around 200 flexi-staff as we continue to improve the lives of those in our communities,” said Penny.

“As you may be aware that this $30 million investment is the first-of-its kind in Zambia, we are not only offering employment, but also providing extensive training to our team members to develop them into highly-skilled and confident professionals at an international level.”

The luxurious Bonanza Resort, located 10Km from KKIA, opens its doors to the public on October 23, with an impressive 249-room capacity, inclusive of 3 presidential suites, and has facilities such as tennis and squash courts, a kids play area, conference and meeting rooms, together with a chapel suitable for weddings, among others.

Its signature Peter Matkovich 18-hole golf course, voted number one last year, is equally part of a range of facilities designed to make guests feel relaxed and escape city life.