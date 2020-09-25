THE annual rate of inflation has marginally increased to 15.7 per cent in September, up from 15.5 per cent recorded in August, mainly induced by price increases in non-food items, according to the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZSA). Announcing Zambia’s annual rate of inflation for the month of September, ZSA Interim Statistician General Mulenga Musepa said that the increased inflation this month was largely driven by price increases in non-food items, which include motor vehicles and higher household rentals. “The year-on-year inflation rate as measured by the all items Consumer Price...



