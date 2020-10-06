ZCCM-IH has posted huge after tax profits of K438.9 million during its financial half-year ending June 30, 2020, triggered by increased income derived from exchange rate gains from the group’s foreign-denominated assets. And ZCCM-IH says copper prices are expected to steadily increase on the back of solid recovery in Chinese demand for the red metal. According to an unaudited statement for the financial half-year ending June 30, 2020, ZCCM-IH Group posted an increased profit of nearly K439 million, compared to K128.4 million by September 30, 2019, mainly boosted by higher...
