BICON Zambia Limited, the consultants responsible for the supervision of the structural engineering works at Society Business Park in Lusaka, say the column strengthening works on the office block are expected to be completed in December, 2020. In a statement, Wednesday, following widespread concerns on the safety of the structure located in Lusaka’s Central Business District (CBD) area, Bicon Zambia announced that the column strengthening works were set for completion after next month. The announcement follows concerns from stakeholders that the columns were inadequate to withstand the load of the...



