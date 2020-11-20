THE Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc (CEC) says its sales volumes in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) this year should not be expected to hit more than the 25 per cent growth it achieved last year. And CEC says Konkola Copper Mines’ (KCM) continued failure to pay and honour its financial obligations towards its unpaid US $150 million electricity bill remains a source of concern. In an interview, CEC managing director Owen Silavwe said that the company’s sales volumes in the DRC were forecast to be lower this year compared...



