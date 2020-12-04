THE Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc has declared a dividend to its shareholders amounting to 2.1 US cents per share for the 2020 financial year following an improved financial performance during the second-half of this year. According to an interim dividend notice released, Wednesday, CEC announced that it had declared a dividend of 2.1 US cents per share for the current financial year ending December 31, 2020, despite a turbulent first-half year period, which saw its share price tumble on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) to K0.80 per share by June...
Menu