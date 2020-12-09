THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) says it is currently assessing a request from the Zambian government for a bailout package expected to help with the country’s reform process. An IMF team that is visiting the country following Zambia’s request for assistance has since met President Edgar Lungu and other top government officials as part of the assessment process. “The Zambian authorities have formally requested a financing arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support their reform efforts. The Fund is currently assessing this request,” the IMF has stated in...



