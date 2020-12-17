MTN Zambia and the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) have partnered through a share placement that has seen NAPSA take up 8% stake in the telecommunications company. According to a joint statement issued by Cephas Sinyangwe and Lisa Mulozi, who head the NAPSA and MTN communication departments, respectively, the partnership will bring immense benefits not only to NAPSA and its members and MTN and its subscribers, but also to the general public as a result of the numerous economic benefits brought about by improved telecommunications and digitalization. NAPSA Director General...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.