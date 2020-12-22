President Edgar Lungu, National Development and Planning Minister Alexander Chiteme and United Nations Resident Coordinator Dr Coumba Mar Gadio at the launch of the Economic Recovery Program (ERP) 2020-2023 at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on December 17, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Economic Recovery Plan (ERP) has implored the government to make huge adjustments consisting of a balanced combination of revenue mobilisation, expenditure rationalisation and reduced debt accumulation to attain fiscal and debt sustainability. And the ERP says the wage bill and external debt servicing in 2021 are projected to absorb over 100 per cent of the budget’s domestic revenues, leaving no room for operational and other priority spending. According to the plan, launched by President Edgar Lungu last Thursday, government would have to rationalise expenditure in the short to medium-term,...