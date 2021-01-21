BARRICK Gold Lumwana has recorded increased copper production of around 35,380 metric tonnes in the last quarter of 2020, up from 28,576 tonnes in the corresponding period in 2019. According to its preliminary results, the Canadian miner posted a total of 53,977 tonnes of copper from all three of its copper-producing assets, with Lumwana yet again producing the highest outturn. Results show that from the total 119 million pounds of copper produced, North-Western Province-based Lumwana hit 78 million pounds, equivalent to around 35,380 tonnes, up from 63 million pounds produced...



