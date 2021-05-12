THE Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD), Southern African Cross Border Traders (SACBTA), and the Zambia Chamber of Commerce Trade and Industry (ZACCI) have expressed concern over the proposed toll fees to be paid by vehicles using the newly commissioned Kazungula Bridge. The Zambia Revenue and Authority has been appointed and mandated by government to collect toll fees for the Kazungula bridge. The proposed fees are: motorcycle/bike K150, passenger cars K350, Minibus 16 seater bus K450, 4×4 vans K450, light trucks K550, minibus (65 seats) K1,450, K1,700 with trailer,...



