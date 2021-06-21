GOVERNMENT has spent K10.1 billion on debt service in the last five months from January to May 2021, representing 20.2 percent of the total expenditure. According to a Treasury Brief, Friday, Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba disclosed that government’s debt servicing remained elevated with a total of K10.1 billion paid out from a total amount of K49.7 billion released to finance public service delivery during the five-month period from January-May, 2021. “At K10.1 billion, debt service accounted for 20.2 percent of total expenditure for the period under review. Domestic...
