FISHERIES and Livestock Minister Makozo Chikote says Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) has affected approximately two million livestock since its outbreak in 2018. And Chikote says government owes K38 million for vaccines which were supplied and utilised over two years ago. Delivering a ministerial statement, Thursday, Chikote said the new dawn government had drawn a three year FMD control plan worth K775 million. “The current FMD outbreak was first reported in Chisamba and Chibombo district of Central Province in March 2018. It spread to Southern Province in February 2019. The...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.