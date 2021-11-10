NATIONAL Council for Construction (NCC) acting executive director Ernest Nshindano says although government is trying its best to be cost reflective in infrastructure development, this should not produce sub standard results. In an interview, Tuesday, Nshindano said durability was key. “I think we as the National Council for Construction are aware about the need to be using infrastructure that will stand the test of time and the reason is that the resource envelope for the government is limited and there are other areas that are demanding and needing the same…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.