FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says talks between the government and the IMF are progressing well. In an interview, Tuesday, Dr Musokotwane said the outcome of the talks with the IMF will be known by the end of November, and that the nation would be duly informed. “We are still discussing, we are in talks right now and before the end of this month the nation will be told the outcome,” he said. He said an IMF deal was the most important programme that the country needed…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.