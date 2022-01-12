ActionAid Country Director Nalucha Ziba addresses journalists during a CSO and Church press briefing at Kapingila House in Lusaka on May 21, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ACTIONAID Zambia country director Nalucha Ziba has called on government to give a clear position on whether or not there are plans to sell Mopani Copper Mines and Konkola Copper Mines. In a statement, Monday, Ziba said government should also address questions surrounding the KCM liquidation process. “ActionAid Zambia has noted the recent and unfortunate speculations of the Zambian government intent to sell mining companies Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines to foreign investors. With the recent withdrawal of Glencore, who were the majority shareholder in Mopani Copper Mines, in March…...