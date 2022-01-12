ACTIONAID Zambia country director Nalucha Ziba has called on government to give a clear position on whether or not there are plans to sell Mopani Copper Mines and Konkola Copper Mines. In a statement, Monday, Ziba said government should also address questions surrounding the KCM liquidation process. “ActionAid Zambia has noted the recent and unfortunate speculations of the Zambian government intent to sell mining companies Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines to foreign investors. With the recent withdrawal of Glencore, who were the majority shareholder in Mopani Copper Mines, in March…...
