Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane addresses delegates at the opening session of the Bankers Association of Zambia engagement with government at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on January 21. 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FINANCE Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says government expects to have a full agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) sometime in the middle of this year. And Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati says government has signed contracts with 80 institutions which will provide skills training to an average of 60 youths in every constituency. Meanwhile, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says with the decentralisation of the constituency development fund, financial institutions should not continue shunning rural areas. Speaking during the Bankers Association of Zambia meeting with…...