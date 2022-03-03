THE Zambia Public Procurement Authority has announced the release of the market price index for the first quarter of 2022, aimed at curbing inflated prices in the procurement of goods, works and services. And ZPPA Director General Idah Chella has urged all procuring entities to continue undertaking price reasonableness analysis for items not covered in the MPI. In a statement, Tuesday, ZPPA Public Relations Officer Inutu Mushambatwa said the market price information in the MPI which is accessible on the ZPPA website was collected from across the country. “The Zambia…...



