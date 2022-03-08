FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says government is working behind the scenes to resolve issues surrounding Konkola Copper Mines (in liquidation) and Mopani. In an interview, Dr Musokotwane said government was already dealing with legacy issues from existing mines in order to increase mining output. “In the plan to increase mining output, the government is already dealing with legacy issues from the existing mines. You know when the PF left, they left a big mess in KCM, put it under liquidation, so the output from that mine…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.