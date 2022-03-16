Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Elias Mubanga addresses delegates at the opening session of the Bankers Association of Zambia engagement with government at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on January 21. 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Small and Medium Enterprises Elias Mubanga says SMEs should exploit all sectors in order to help grow the country’s economy. In an interview, Mubanga noted that once they accessed empowerment funds, most SMEs concentrated on specific sectors like agriculture as opposed to exploiting other opportunities. “To grow the economy, it is not just the SMEs concentrating on one single sector for example agriculture. We have serious sectors that need to be exploited and SMEs need to see opportunities in these sectors. Zambia is dependent on almost everything that…...