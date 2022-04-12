ZESCO Limited Board Chairperson Vickson Ncube has revealed that Exim Bank of China has frozen the $2 billion funding towards the construction of the Kafue Gorge Power plant. And former Finance Minister Ng’andu Magande says it will be sad if Zesco is unable to continue financing the project. Speaking during ZNBC Sunday Interview programme, Ncube said that the company was mobilising resources internally to complete the project. “Here is what happens, we have a funding, we have a contract to build and finish those five hydro power stations in lower…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.