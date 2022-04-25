ZAMBIA National Farmers’ Union public relations manager Kakoma Kaleyi has accused Shoprite of ignoring local producers by suggesting that there is a countrywide shortage of onions on the local market. Recently, Shoprite country general manager Charles Bota said all their stores had run out of onion, countrywide, arguing that local farmers only managed to meet demand in terms of quality and volume during the onion season. But in a statement, Friday, Kaleyi said the country was awash with onions and that some had even gone to waste in storage facilities…...



