ZAMBIA Revenue Authority Board chairperson Dr Caleb Fundanga says the slight appreciation of the kwacha in recent days can be attributed to China’s commitment to join the Official Creditors Committee for Zambia’s debt restructuring. According to ZANACO’s Indicative Forex Rates, on Friday, April 22, the kwacha was buying at K17.03 and selling at K17.36. As of Monday 14:42 hours, the kwacha was buying at K16.78 and selling at K17.12 In an interview, Monday, Dr Fundanga said the Kwacha was likely to appreciate further once the IMF deal materialised, but added…...



