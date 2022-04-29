Commerce and Trade Minister Chipoka Mulenga at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga says it is high time the world began to buy finished copper products from Zambia. In an interview, Thursday, Mulenga said it was for this reason that Congo DR President Félix Tshisekedi’s visit was vital, so that the two countries could sign an MoU to set up industrial zones. “How can you have a country where you produce copper but you cannot have access to it? You have to go and buy it from London Metal Exchange, your very own copper? It…...