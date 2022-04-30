THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has reduced fuel pump prices by K2.35 per litre for petrol, K0.58 per litre for diesel and K0.56 per litre for kerosene. The price changes will take effect at midnight. Addressing the media, Saturday, ERB board chairperson Reynolds Bowa attributed the reduction to the recent trends in international oil prices and the performance of the Kwacha against the US dollar. “In line with the monthly pricing cycle which commenced in January 2022, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has revised downwards the fuel pump prices by…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.