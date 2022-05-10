MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says First Quantum Mineral’s $1.25 investment in the mining sector is an indication that investors are confident in the country’s economy. And Kabuswe says he is yet to formally read Vedanta Resources’s letter in which the firm is promising to make various progressive changes if given back KCM. On Sunday, FQM said its board had approved plans for a $1.25 billion expansion of the company’s Kansanshi copper mine in Zambia, first floated in January 2020, a decision the miner said was prompted by…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.