INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi has appointed a new board for the National Council for Construction (NCC), urging the appointees to ensure strict adherence to construction standards. According to a statement, Tuesday, among those appointed include; Vitalis Mooya as board chairperson, Odetta Kaoma, and Mutinta Pensulo among others. “Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister, Hon. Eng. Charles Milupi has appointed a new board for the National Council for Construction (NCC). This is pursuant to the provisions of Part II Section 7 of the National Council for Construction…...



