One of the generators at Kafue Gorge hydro power station during a tour of the plant on October 3, 2017 - Picture by - Tenson Mkhala

ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says the $2.3 billion billion Kafue Gorge power project will be completed through local financing. In a statement, Wednesday, Kapala said although government wasn’t considering asking Exim Bank to unfreeze funding to the project, negotiations with China to restructure and reschedule the debt were on course. “The remaining construction works at the $2.3 billion Kafue Gorge power project are being financed by ZESCO and alternative funds after EXIM Bank of China froze funding to the Kafue Gorge Lower project because the PF government defaulted on payments…...