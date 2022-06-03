ECONOMIST Noel Nkhoma says government should consider banning thrifted clothes, commonly known as salaula, in order to grow the textile industry. In an interview, Nkhoma argued that the salaula business had destroyed the textile industry in Zambia. He said no investor would want to invest in the textile industry knowing that they would face competition from salaula traders. “There is great potential in the textile industries. We cannot, at this moment in time, consider investing in that space for the simple reason that the sector is high risk. What makes…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.