INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says the evaluation process for the selection of the successful bidder for the Lusaka Ndola Dual Carriage Way will come to an end on the 17th of June 2022. Responding to a follow up question from Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo who asked whether the government had set priorities in dealing with roads in the country, Milupi said despite constraints in financing, the government was looking for other models of financing to ensure road works were done. “Madam Speaker, I…...



