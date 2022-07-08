LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says although mobile money booths are a source of livelihood, there is need to bring sanity in trading areas. And Nkombo says all the booths along Cairo Road will be removed without any compromise. In an interview regarding the ongoing mobile money booth demolition exercise, Nkombo said the council had been tasked to find designated trading places for mobile money booth owners. “The intention is very simple Dorothy. First of all, the proliferation of these booths, we do accept that it forms…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.